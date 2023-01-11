May take 5 years to conclude trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, trial judge tells Supreme Court

PTI

New Delhi, January 11

A sessions judge, who is conducting trial in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son is an accused, on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it might take around five years to conclude the trial in normal course.

In a letter sent to the apex court, the additional sessions judge said there are 208 prosecution witnesses, 171 documents and 27 forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports in the case.

"He (sessions judge) says in normal course, it may take five years," said a bench of Justices Surya Kant and V Ramasubramanian.

The top court had last month asked the sessions court how much time in normal course was it likely to take to conclude the trial, without compromising with the schedule of other pending or prioritised matters in that court.

The bench is hearing a plea filed by Ashish Mishra seeking bail in the case of mowing down of protesting farmers in October 2021 in Lakhimpur Kheri.

During the hearing, the bench asked the counsel appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government to confirm whether the four accused in a separate case lodged over the killing of three occupants of the SUV, which allegedly mowed down farmers in the incident, are still in custody.

The bench posted the matter for January 19.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against the then Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

#lakhimpur kheri #supreme court