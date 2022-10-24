May this festival further the spirit of joy, well-being: PM Modi wishes people on Diwali

ANI
New Delhi, October 24
On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people and wished the festival brought them joy and well-being.
Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022
"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," PM Modi said in a Twitter post.
President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings for the festival of light.
सभी देशवासियों को दीवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! प्रकाश और उमंग के इस पवित्र त्योहार पर, हम ज्ञान और ऊर्जा के दीपक को प्रज्ज्वलित करते हुए जरूरतमंद लोगों के जीवन में भी खुशियां लाने का प्रयास करें। मैं इस महापर्व पर सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2022
"Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness to the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.
On the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday.
PM Modi offered 'aarti' at New Ghat, Saryu River in Ayodhya. Earthern lamps lit up on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebrations.
On the eve of Deepawali, the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya turned into a sparkling utopia with innumerable diyas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Ayodhya for taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations, on Sunday said the idea of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" is inspired by the values and the rule of Lord Ram.
Reaching Ayodhya, PM Modi inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.
