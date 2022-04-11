Maya hits back at Rahul, asks him to worry about Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the former Uttar Pradesh CM had rejected their overture for an alliance and said Rahul should worry about his own party.

“The Congress leader yesterday made some comments regarding our party and especially about the party chief. These remarks reflect the casteist mindset and a feeling of malice towards the BSP. It shows similar feelings towards deprived sections of society, especially the Dalits...Before levelling any allegation on the BSP, Rahul must introspect. He is unable to manage his faction-ridden house, and is raising fingers on the style of working of the BSP,” Mayawati said.

“Instead of worrying about other parties, Rahul should think about his own party. This will be my advice to him,” she said.

Rahul had yesterday claimed that the Congress had offered to ally with the BSP in UP elections and also offered CM’s post to Mayawati who refused to talk due to “fear of the CBI, ED and Pegasus.”

Mayawati, however, lashed back saying the Congress had not taken any concrete step during its long years of rule to ameliorate the sufferings of Dalits and other deprived sections of society.

“It was because of the attitude of the Congress that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, then law minister in the Congress government, had resigned,” BSP chief said.

She said the Congress had fought the 2017 UP elections with the SP and despite this could not stop the BJP from coming to power.

“The Congress should first explain this,” Mayawati said.

She also questioned the previous Congress government for calling BSP founder Kanshi Ram a “CIA agent”.

“Rahul’s father late Rajiv Gandhi had termed Kanshi Ram a CIA agent of CIA to undermine the BSP. And, now Rahul is levelling false allegations on the BSP chief saying she fears CBI and income tax, is soft on BJP. This is not true. He must know we won the cases in court and not by partnering with any government at the Centre,” she said.