Maya, Shah praise each other, create a flutter in UP politics

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Lucknow, February 23

The UP phase-4 polls for 59 seats today witnessed interesting developments indicative of future possibilities.

Confident of a win, BSP supremo Mayawati claimed the SP’s dreams would be shattered on March 10 (counting day). While this was on expected lines, what led to speculations was the mutual praise by Mayawati and top BJP leader Amit Shah amid the tough challenge posed by the SP.

Responding to a rather positive assessment of her campaign by Shah, Mayawati said, “It’s his magnanimity that he has acknowledged the truth.” Thanking Shah for acknowledging the BSP’s relevance in UP, she seconded BJP’s “terror sympathiser” charge against the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP.

She said, “Shah is right in his assessment. But I want to tell him that in the first three phases, the BSP not only received Dalit and Muslim votes but also of upper castes and backward classes.” When read in the context of UP and some recent developments in Punjab, Mayawati’s words assume significance. In Punjab, the BSP had fought in alliance with SAD and there are speculations about a post-poll alliance between the SAD and BJP.

Punjab connection?

Amid talks of SAD (now with BSP) again allying with BJP in Punjab if the poll outcome demands so, analysts say the BSP could offer similar support to the BJP in UP if the latter falls short of majority.