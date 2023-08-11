MEA asks Indian nationals to leave Niger

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

The government on Friday advised Indian nationals, whose presence is not essential, to leave Niger as soon as possible due to the prevailing situation.

“They may bear in mind that air space is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security. Those who may be planning travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

All those Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey are strongly advised to do so expeditiously, he added.