MEA condemns OIC official's visit to PoK

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

India has condemned the latest provocation by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir which dispatched its Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where he remarked that the OIC had been working on a plan to find a channel of discussion between Pakistan and India on Kashmir.

“The OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by the OIC is completely unacceptable,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“The OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues. Its Secretary General has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan,” added Bagchi.