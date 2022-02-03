MEA declines to comment on reports of PM visiting Pak next month

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The Ministry of External Affairs said it does not comment on observations from private individuals when asked to react to claims by a leading Pakistani businessman Mian Muhammad Mansha claims that backchannels are working between Pakistan and India that will hopefully yield good results.

“If things improve between the two neighbours, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Pakistan in a month,” he told a gathering of businessmen at the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

But the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi neither confirmed nor denied the claim and instead said it was not the practice of South Block to comment on statements by private individuals.

The Chairman of the Lahore-based Nishat Group warned that there will be disastrous consequences if the Pakistan economy did not improve and advised Islamabad to improve trade relations with India. “Europe fought two great wars, but ultimately settled for peace and regional development. There is no permanent enmity,” he observed in this context.

There have been similar reports of backchannel talks last year brokered by the UAE leading to a ceasefire on the line of control (LoC) but further conversation was discontinued. Trade relations between the two countries were suspended in August 2019 after India revoked Article 370 in Kashmir. Mian Mansha also pitched for the privatisation of airports, power, the state airlines and the railways.