MEA: Mission 'shut briefly', matter raised with Australia

New Delhi, March 16
The MEA on Thursday said it had taken up with Australia the matter of disruption at its honorary consulate in Brisbane “for a little while”.
The consulate was forced to shut briefly on Wednesday due to safety concerns after Khalistani supporters organised an “illegal” gathering and the teams of both countries as mentioned by PM Modi last week were in touch, said the MEA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
More trouble for Sisodia, named in 'snooping' case
Faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust