MEA refuses comment on 'PM's Pak visit' claim

New Delhi, February 3
The Ministry of External Affairs today said it “does not comment on observations from private individuals” when asked to react to claims by leading Pakistani businessman Mian Muhammad Mansha that backchannels were working between Pakistan and India that would hopefully yield good results.
Backchannel diplomacy?
- Top Pak honcho claimed at a Lahore meeting that backchannels are working between the two neighbours
- If all goes well, Indian PM Modi could visit Pak in a month, he asserted
- MEA spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the claim
“If things improve between the two neighbours, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Pakistan in a month,” he told a gathering of businessmen at the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. But MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi neither confirmed nor denied the claim and instead said it was not the practice of South Block to comment on statements by private individuals.
The Chairman of the Lahore-based Nishat Group warned that there would be disastrous consequences if the Pakistan economy did not improve and advised Islamabad to improve trade relations with India. “Europe fought two great wars, but ultimately settled for peace and regional development. There is no permanent enmity,” he observed in this context. There were similar reports last year of backchannel talks brokered by the UAE, leading to a ceasefire on the Line of Control but further conversation was discontinued.
Trade relations between the two countries were suspended in August 2019 after India revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
