MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 24

The Central government today issued a warning about fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of ‘digital sales and marketing executives’ in Thailand.

The target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued the warning after at least 60 youths were entrapped on the pretext of well-paying jobs in Thailand, but were coerced into working under harsh conditions in Myanmar.

“Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of ‘digital sales and marketing executives’ in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call centre scam and cryptocurrency fraud have come to our notice recently by our missions in Bangkok and Myanmar,” the MEA said.

“The target group is IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents,” it said in an advisory.

The MEA said the victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally, mostly into Myanmar, and held captive to work under harsh conditions.

It advised Indian nationals not to get “entrapped” in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms.

“Before travelling on a tourist/visit visa for employment, Indian nationals are advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents before taking up any job offer,” it said.

The Indian embassy in Myanmar recently rescued over 30 Indians out of 60 who were trapped in that country’s Myawaddy area.

Made to work under harsh conditions

At least 60 youths were entrapped on the pretext of well-paying jobs in Thailand; coerced into working under harsh conditions

The target group is IT skilled youth duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs through social media advertisements

Held captive, crossed border illegally The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally, mostly into Myanmar, and held captive to work under harsh conditions. Ministry of External Affairs

With agency inputs