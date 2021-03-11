MEA's flagship event begins today, 90 nations to take part

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue on April 25 here with several Foreign Ministers and other dignitaries having already arrived in the Capital.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guest, while the President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will deliver a pre-recorded message. Former PM of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and former Australian PM Anthony Abbott will attend the conclave along with Foreign Ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, and Slovenia. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will join the conclave virtually.

India, Argentina discuss defence EAM S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with his visiting Argentine counterpart Santiago Andrés Cafiero

The two leaders focused on bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence and atomic energy

Cafiero is on a visit to India primarily to participate in the three-day Raisina Dialogue

The three-day conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics will have around 10 sessions with 210 speakers from 90 countries. “In the past seven years, the Raisina Dialogue has grown in stature and profile to emerge as a leading global conference on international affairs. It attracts prominent thought leaders from the global strategic and policy-making community to discuss key geopolitical developments and strategic issues facing the world,” said an MEA statement. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks on Sunday with visiting Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero, focusing on bilateral cooperation in areas like defence and atomic energy. Cafiero is here primarily to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

Jaishankar also held talks with Teddy Locsin Jr, the Foreign Affairs Secretary of the Philippines. “Appreciated his insights and perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, Europe, Myanmar, Ukraine and multilateralism,” tweeted Jaishankar.

