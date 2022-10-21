Media must be careful of line between news and views: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, October 21
Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the media must ensure it does not cross the “Lakshman Rekha” between “news and views.” He also said it should not forget its “dharma” or original mission of informing, educating, and empowering people.
The practitioners of agenda-driven journalism are doing a grave disservice to their profession, he said according to a statement issued by his office.
Naidu was speaking at an event organised by the News Broadcasters’ Federation (NBF) here.
NBF with its reach, he said, has the onerous responsibility of ensuring dispassionate and truthful coverage of events in a highly competitive and complex media world.
Today, agenda-driven purveyors of fake news go to extreme lengths to fabricate narratives seeking to hurt national interests, he lamented.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned
The global watchdog said it welcomes Pakistan's significant ...
Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs
SOPs included providing a nodal officer to coordinate and fa...
PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules
‘I will do my duty, come what may..,’ Purohit said
Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees
Also announces to give 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to...
Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: Supreme Court tells 3 states
It warned any delay on the part of the administration will i...