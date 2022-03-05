Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner’s family

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 5

The girl student from Haryana who had refused to return to India as she wanted to take care of wife and three small children of her house-owner has now moved to Poland along with the house-owner’s family.

Following the publication of a report in The Tribune, the girl’s family got calls from officials of Haryana Chief Minister as well as the Union Government, offering help and support.

Savita Jakhar, a family friend of the girl, said, “Neha’s mother and I have got calls from the Haryana Chief Minister’s office and officials from the Union Government. The officials concerned offered all possible help and support. They also stated that they would honour Neha upon her return.”

Savita told Tribune that Neha has now moved to Poland along with the wife and children of the owner of the house where she was staying in Ukraine.

Talking to Tribune from Copenhagen in Denmark on Saturday, Savita, an educator of Indian-origin, said the girl and the family of her house-owner were staying at a refugee camp set up by the Municipality of Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

Neha, who belongs to Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana and was studying medicine in Ukraine, had refused to leave the war-torn country even though she got an opportunity to get evacuated.

The reason behind her refusal was that the owner of the house where she has been staying as a paying guest had voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Army to serve his country during the ongoing war with Russia and the girl was supporting his wife in taking care of his three small children.

The 17-year-old Haryana girl lost her father, who was with the Indian Army, a couple of years ago. Last year, she got admitted to a medical college in Ukraine.

A student of MBBS course, Neha rented a room at the home of a construction engineer in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, as she could not get hostel accommodation.

“She got attached to the children of the house-owner. She got advisories to leave the country as the war seemed imminent. Her mother made frantic efforts to arrange for her daughter’s evacuation. Finally, the girl got an opportunity to cross over to Romania, but she refused to leave the family she was staying with,” said Savita.