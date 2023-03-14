Medical urgency, IndiGo flight diverted to Pak

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

An IndiGo plane from the Capital to Doha was diverted to Karachi airport on Sunday night after a passenger fell ill onboard and was later declared dead on arrival, according to officials.

Abdullah, a Nigerian national who was around 60 years old, was declared dead on arrival, the officials said.

The officials said the aircraft A320-271N, which was parked at the Karachi airport for nearly five hours, returned to Delhi after the authorities in Karachi issued the death certificate of the passenger and all formalities were completed.

An IndiGo spokesperson on Monday said the flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha (Qatar), was diverted to Karachi (Pakistan) due to a medical emergency onboard.

“Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Civil Aviation Authority officials at Karachi said the passenger fell ill onboard and the captain requested for an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. Doctors from the health department were sent to provide treatment, but the passenger had passed away.