Mega textile parks to be set up in seven states, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that “PM MITRA mega textile parks” will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, asserting that they will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs.
“The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make For the World’,” Modi tweeted.
He added, “PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP.”
