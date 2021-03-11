Meghalaya Govt in a bind over relocation of Sikhs

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, May 16
The Meghalaya Government appears to be in a bind over the relocation of the Sikhs of Harijan Colony in Shillong as it has not been able to make any headway.
Despite trying to make a foolproof case to pave the way for their eviction from Harijan Colony, located close to Shillong’s two most busy business districts—Police Bazaar and Burra Bazaar, the state government has failed to secure a favourable order from the court. Upon court’s direction, the government had invited the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) for a meeting on April 13, but it hasn’t been able to come up with any formula regarding the relocation of over 250 Sikhs families.
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has asked the Urban Affairs Department to complete at the earliest the exercise to prepare the blueprint for the proposed relocation. However, an official of today said they were yet to begin work on the relocation plan.
“The department will require considerable time to work on the blueprint if it is meant to be comprehensive,” the official said. The HPC said it was awaiting the relocation plan and would take a call after studying it. HPC secretary Gurjit Singh said they were expecting the blueprint soon.
Proposal may take months: Official
- The Deputy CM has ordered speedy preparation of relocation proposal, but official says it may take months
- Khasi Students’ Union has warned the government against accepting demands of the Harijan Panchayat Committee
