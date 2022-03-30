Meghalaya living root bridges may get UNESCO heritage tag

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Living root bridges of Meghalaya, geoglyphs of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra and Veerabhadra Temple and the “Nandi” (bull) statue in Andhra Pradesh have made it to the UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

At present, there are about 100 known living root bridges spread across 72 villages in the hill state.

Geoglyphs are rock art produced on the surface of earth either by positioning rocks, rock fragments or by carving out or removing part of a rock surface to form a design.

Veerabhadra Temple and the huge ‘Nandi’ statue at Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh have been also included in the tentative list. The temple and the bull statue are considered as among the finest specimens of the Vijayanagara school of art. —

