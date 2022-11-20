Mehrauli murder accused may undergo narco test tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 19

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, is likely to undergo the narco analysis test at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini here on Monday, officials said today.

The Delhi Police also recovered a sharp object from Poonewala's flat, which it suspects may have been used in the crime As Aaftab’s five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, the Delhi Police are running against time to get the test conducted. The officials, however, said the accused in the Mehrauli murder case would be subjected to the test only after he is deemed fit in the pre-narco tests, which will be conducted to ascertain his mental well-being.

“The FSL team will also be involved in the narco test. However, this will be done only after a medical officer gives his nod that the person is physically, mentally, emotionally and psychologically fit. Moreover, these tests take time,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police’s search operation in the forest area of the DLF Phase-3 area of Gurugram in Shraddha Walker murder case continued for the second day today. After recovering something in a black polythene bag from here on Friday, the Delhi Police suspect that the accused had thrown the weapon used to kill Shraddha in the same area.