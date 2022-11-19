Mehrauli murder: Police teams sent to Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

The Delhi Police formed four teams and despatched them to Mumbai, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the Shradha Walkar murder case.

Officials said accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala’s phone would be sent for forensic examination to identify the people he was in touch with after killing Walkar and retrieve deleted data.

After leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala travelled to several locations which are being visited by the police to ascertain whether something had happened on those trips to trigger the murder.

“We will talk to the owners and staffers of hotels where the couple had stayed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and also make them identify Poonawala,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier in the day, a team probing the murder case had visited the office of a private firm in Gurugram where Poonawala used to work. He was accompanying the police team, the officials said.

Following a search, the police were seen carrying a plastic bag containing items seized from the bushes in the vicinity of the office. However, the officials did not reveal the contents of the bag.

The accused worked at the firm after shifting from Mumbai with Walkar, they said.

The officials said a team of the Delhi Police visited Gurugram on Friday to collect evidence in connection with the probe. Searches were also conducted on the premises of the accused’s office to find out if he had thrown anything related to the murder, including weapons and parts of her partner’s chopped body parts, in the vicinity, they added.

According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar (27) on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Evidence collected in Gurugram

