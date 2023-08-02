Mental health of RPF constable under radar

New Delhi, August 1

The mental health of the Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Kumar is under radar for the Monday shootout on the Jaipur-Mumbai Express that killed four with government sources ruling out any communal angle in the tragedy even as social media posts talked of a communal angle.

Railway Ministry sources said a thorough mental and psychological assessment of Chetan Kumar was being done with a psychiatrist included in a high-level panel formed to probe the incident. The shooting led to the death of four persons, including RPF ASI Tika Ram Meena.

The other victims have been identified as Syed Saifulla, Asgar Abbas Sheikh and Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today said Saifulla had left behind three daughters. He appealed to the state government to help the family.

JP Rawat, Principal Chief Medical Director of North Central Railway, a postgraduate in psychiatry from Mumbai University, is on the probe panel that will work under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Railway Protection Force. The panel has been asked to submit a report to the Railway Board in three weeks. The Railways on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia each to the next of the kin of the deceased and said ASI Tika Ram’s family would receive dues as per service rules. The probe panel also has PC Sinha, Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway; Ajoy Sadany, PCSC, Central Railway; Narsingh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, North Western Railway; and Prabhat, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, West Central Railway. — TNS

Rs 10 lakh ex gratia aid to victims’ kin

The Railways has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia aid each to the next of the kin of the deceased and said ASI Tika Ram's family will receive dues.

Govt asks Twitter to take down video

The government has instructed Twitter to take down a viral video in which RPF constable Chetan Kumar is purportedly making anti-Muslim references. The orders were issued on Tuesday as several prominent Twitter users shared the video.

