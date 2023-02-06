Mephedrone drug worth more than Rs 40 lakh seized after raid in Mumbai

Mumbai, February 6
Mumbai Police seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in Mazgaon area of the city on Monday, an official said.
The police also apprehended a person from the spot for enquiry, the official said.
Based on a specific information, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in Mazgaon area and seized the drug, he said.
Mephedrone, also known as MD, is a synthetic stimulant and banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Powerful earthquake kills more than 1,300 people in Turkey, Syria
Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge
Some purported statements of the lawyer, allegedly against M...
AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor
The municipal House fails to elect a mayor on Monday after a...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice
Dares the party to take whatever action it deems fit against...