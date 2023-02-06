Merge state, central drug regulators: Bharat Biotech

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 5

Amid recent cases of alleged spurious drug exports from India, Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella on Sunday batted for the merger of all state drug regulatory authorities into the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to ensure one quality, one standard for all drugs and therapeutics.

“There should be a single regulatory framework in India. All state drug regulatory bodies should be merged with the CDSCO and that will solve the problem. But somewhere a political decision and commitment is required for this,” said Ella.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to sign an agreement between University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) and the Ella Foundation in Delhi to establish the first-ever “UW-Madison One Health Centre” in Bengaluru.

Speaking in the backdrop of three cases of Indian drug-manufacturing firms allegedly linked to deaths abroad, Ella said the entire Indian drug industry could not be tainted because of a handful of cases.