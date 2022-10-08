Meritorious students of Chhattisgarh take helicopter ride in Raipur as CM fulfils his promise

ANI

Raipur, October 8

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday fulfilled his promise of a ‘helicopter ride’ to the toppers of class 10 and 12 examinations.

“Helicopter ride Look how happy the children are! We promised to provide helicopter rides to the toppers of classes 10th and 12th and it has started today. 125 students will enjoy the helicopter joyride," CM Baghel tweeted.

Following the announcement made by CM Baghel in May 2022, it is for the first time that meritorious students of the state are honoured uniquely. Among the 125 to take a joyride, 90 students topped in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams while 35 held the merit for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.

The "unique honour" for the students began at 8 am today when all these students were given the rides via the helipad at Raipur's Police Parade Ground, which flew around 18 times for the children as it has a seating capacity of 7 persons only.

Notably, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had received consent letters from the parents of 119 students.

"The programme led by the CM is unique in its own way as it encourages the students, even from the Tribal areas of the state, to work harder and attain higher marks in the exams. Out of 119 students who came for the ride 84 were girls and 41 were boys, who hail from different districts of the state, including Jaspur, Janjgir- Champa," said Premsai Singh Tekam, Chhattisgarh Education Minister.

Thanking CM Baghel after the joyride, a class 12 student, Kumari Kunti said they have seated in the helicopter for the first time.

"I have received so many congratulations and appreciation as they say that I am the first daughter in the village to get a helicopter ride. This will also motivate the viewers to study well and achieve high scores in life," she said.

Expressing pleasure with the gesture, another student Asif said that the adults in his house were quite nervous but he had a very good experience.

The parents of a student Nashreen Bano also expressed their happiness over the helicopter ride of their daughter and said that parents should support their children and their dreams.

"It is very much satisfying to see that the Chhattisgarh government stood at its words and fulfilled the promise," they said.