 Met predicts rain, hailstorm from today; worry for wheat growers : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 12

Unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely to hit most parts of the country — including northwest India — from March 13.

Delay irrigation, farmers told

Farmers are advised to delay light irrigation. In case of strong wind, irrigation should be stopped to avoid lodging that may cause yield loss. ICAR-IIWBR advisory

These extreme weather activities are likely to cause havoc as the wheat crop is nearing harvest.

“Farmers are advised to delay light irrigation. In case of strong wind, irrigation should be stopped to avoid lodging that may cause yield loss,” reads an advisory by ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal.

Farmers, who are already struggling with the impact of early summer on wheat yield, are worried because unseasonal rain will be accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms. The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said, “Isolated to s

cattered rain along with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the western Himalayan region between March 12 and 14; over Punjab on March 12 and 13; west Rajasthan on March 12 and 13; and over east Rajasthan on March 13.” The IMD further said that the wet spell was likely over south, central and east India between March 15 and 17.

The extreme weather activities would peak between March 16 and 20, according to weatherman Navdeep Dahiya. He said, “A very strong spell of unseasonal rain poses a risk to standing wheat crops due to hailstorms.”

