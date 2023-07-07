Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, has launched its new microblogging platform Threads
The new app bears a striking resemblance to Twitter, allowing users to post text, images, or videos, as well as like, share, or repost content
Accounts of Threads, branded Meta's "Twitter killer", are synched to Instagram at the outset, allowing users to keep their usernames and retain followers
Posts can be up to 500 characters long. Reuters
