Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, has launched its new microblogging platform Threads

The new app bears a striking resemblance to Twitter, allowing users to post text, images, or videos, as well as like, share, or repost content

Accounts of Threads, branded Meta's "Twitter killer", are synched to Instagram at the outset, allowing users to keep their usernames and retain followers

Posts can be up to 500 characters long. Reuters

10 million new users overnight