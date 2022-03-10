MGP to emerge kingmaker in Goa as no party scores 21 seats

Agencies

Panaji, March 10

The Maharshtrawadi Gomantak Party is all set to emerge kingmaker in Goa, where no party’s got the requisite 21 seats although the Bharatiya Janata Party is just short of the number.

MGP, a former ally of the BJP, broke with the party last year and instead chose to ally with the Trinamool Congress.

Early trends show that the BJP was ahead in 18 seats, but Congress isn’t far behind at 12. MGP was ahead in 5, the Aam Aadmi Party, also debuting in Goa these elections, and the Goa Forward Party in one each, and Independents were ahead in three seats.

Political observers however say it is like that the MGP would ally with the BJP although they had sworn never to do so last year.

“As no party will reach the 21-seat mark on its own, MGP will decide who will form the next government in Goa,” a senior political analyst said. Indications are that it will side with BJP in return for Deputy CM's post and key portfolios, he added.

CM Pramod Sawant was trailing in Sanquelim constituency, while health minister Vishwajit Rane, a prominent contender for the CM's post, was leading in Valpoi constituency.

The ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power in the coastal state, while the opposition Congress may not get the numbers to avoid a repeat of the 2017 fiasco when it failed to form government despite emerging as the single largest party.

