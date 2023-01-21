MHA advises states, UTs to comply with Flag Code norms

New Delhi, January 20
Ahead of this year’s Republic Day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories asking them to adhere to the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.
In its advisory, the MHA said: “It is advised that people should wave the national flag made of paper during important national, cultural and sports events.”
“It must be ensured that flags made of paper are not discarded or thrown after the event. Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag,” the MHA said.
The MHA has also requested the states, UTs and central government ministries as well as departments to undertake a mass awareness programme in this regard and publicise it through advertisements in the electronic and print media.
The MHA issued a letter today in this regard to all Chief Secretaries and administrators of state governments and the UT administrations as well as Secretaries of all central ministries and departments.
The letter stated that the Tricolour represented the hopes and aspirations of the people of India and hence should occupy a position of honour and that there was universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to the national flag.
“Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed among people as well as organisations and agencies of the government with regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag,” it noted.
