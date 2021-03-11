MHA asks Maharashtra to file report on MP Navneet Rana's complaint

New Delhi, April 26

Following a communication it received from the privileges and ethics committee of the Lok Sabha, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra Government as regards allegations made by Independent MP Navneet Rana about her arrest and alleged “inhumane treatment” meted out to her at the Khar police station in Mumbai, officials said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also sought details on the arrest of Navneet Rana in Mumbai, after receiving a letter from her that she was subjected to “inhuman treatment” by the police following her alleged “illegal” arrest two days ago.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the MP accused the Mumbai Police of not providing her drinking water in custody while allegedly citing her “neechi jaat” (lower caste), and abusing her on the basis of caste.