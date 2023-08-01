MHA extends IPS officer Rath’s suspension

New Delhi, July 31
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order extending the suspension of IPS officer Basant Rath, who served the Jammu and Kashmir Police in various capacities, by six months till January 2024.
In the order, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the MHA said officer of the 2000 batch was placed under suspension in July 2020 for allegedly displaying insubordination to his superiors despite a court order.
