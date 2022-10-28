MHA hands over Coimbatore blast probe to NIA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to hand over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the probe into the recent blast near a temple in Coimbatore, officials said today.

The decision was taken following a request made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommending an investigation by the NIA into the Sunday blast in which an engineer was killed.

The Tamil Nadu Government had said the decision to recommend handing over the probe to the federal anti-terror agency was taken as there was involvement of factors “extraneous to the state” and “possible international links”.

On Sunday, a car loaded with two gas cylinders exploded near a temple in Coimbatore. It was being driven by one Jameesha Mubin, a 29-year-old engineering graduate.

#National Investigation Agency NIA