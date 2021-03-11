MHA launches employment portal for retired CAPF personnel

New Delhi, May 7
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a portal for the benefit of personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like CRPF and BSF seeking re-employment after their retirement.
About it
About it
The portal, “CAPF Punarvaas”, will help retired personnel seeking re-employment to find an appropriate match by uploading their personal details on the Welfare & Rehabilitation Board (WARB) along with their area of expertise and preferred employment location.
“With an aim to facilitate retired CAPF and Assam Rifle personnel to secure employment with private security agencies, the Home Ministry, under the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has launched ‘CAPF Punarvaas’, through the Welfare & Rehabilitation Board (WARB),” the MHA said in an official statement.
The MHA also runs a portal under Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) for the registration of private security agencies (PSAs).
Both websites have now been interlinked whereby the database of retired CAPFs personnel, who have applied on “CAPF Punarvaas” can be accessed by PSAs through PSARA website, resulting in a single platform for both job seekers and job providers, the MHA said. With the increase in the number of business establishments requiring security services, there has been a substantial growth of PSAs, thereby increasing the requirement of security personnel, it added. The initiative is a step towards the welfare of CAPF personnel and will go a long way in meeting their rehabilitation requirements, the MHA said.
