MHA nod to prosecute Manish Sisodia over 'snooping'

New Delhi, February 22
In a fresh trouble for Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave sanction to the CBI to prosecute him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in a case related to alleged collection of “political intelligence” through a government department.
Sign of cowardice
Filing false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. The more AAP will grow, the more cases will be filed against us. Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM
While seeking sanction, the CBI in its inquiry report said AAP had used the government’s feedback unit (FBU) for political snooping.
The CBI said the FBU was functioning for some “hidden purpose” which was not in the interest of the national Captial, but “private interest of AAP and Sisodia”, who played an active role in the creation of the unit, “flouting” the established rules in connivance with Sukesh Kumar Jain, the then vigilance secretary.
Sisodia took to Twitter to hit out at the Centre’s move describing it as “cowardly” act. Sisodia is already facing a CBI case for alleged favours extended to liquor traders in the formulation of now-scrapped Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. He is to appear before the probe agency on February 26.
