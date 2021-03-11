MHA seeks report from Maharashtra govt on Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Following a communication it received from the privilege and ethics committee of Lok Sabha, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra government with regard to independent member in the Lower House Navneet Rana’s allegation about her arrest and “inhuman treatment” meted out at Khar police station in Mumbai, officials said.

In the meantime, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest of independent MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai, after receiving a letter from the Amravati lawmaker that she had been subjected to “inhuman treatment” by the police following her alleged “illegal” arrest two days ago.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the MP accused Mumbai Police of not providing her drinking water in custody while allegedly citing her “neechi jaat” (lower caste), and abusing her on the basis of caste.

Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai.

The couple had later withdrawn their decision, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai for an event.

After her arrest Rana was lodged at Khar police station. She was later moved to the Byculla women’s prison on Sunday evening.

The two were booked in two separate FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.