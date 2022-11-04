MHA seeks report on 'VVIP treatment' to Jain

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from Delhi Chief Secretary over the alleged VVIP treatment given to jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail.

As per sources, Jain is being provided with special food and massage facilities inside the prison.

It is alleged that Jain, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case, has been meeting several unknown persons without proper authorisation. The jail authorities, on the other hand, claim no one from outside has come to meet Jain in his cell. “But at the time of counting in the morning, all prisoners present in the ward can talk to each other,” it said.

The jail administration also said the co-accused being talked about — Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain — were also in the same ward as Jain and they could speak to each other. It denied the presence of electronic gadgets on the jail premises.

The sources said the ED had already submitted in a special court all documents and CCTV footage proving special treatment was being provided to Jain.