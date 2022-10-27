MHA's two-day 'chintan shivir' in Faridabad commences today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is going to hold a two-day “chintan shivir” beginning Thursday in Haryana’s Faridabad city with Home Ministers of states in attendance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the event.

The leaders will take up issues relating to the development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, women’s safety, coastal security and other internal security matters.

According to MHA officials, the objective of the “chintan shivir” is to prepare an action plan for the implementation of “Vision 2047” and “Panch Pran” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech. Modi will address the event through videoconferencing on October 28.

“The development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increased use of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security, and other internal security issues will be discussed at the event,” a senior MHA official said.

The role of ‘Nari Shakti’ is important to achieve the goal of “Developed India by 2047” and special emphasis will be given to women’s safety and creating a safe environment for them.

On the first day, issues such as home guards, civil defence, fire protection and enemy property will be discussed. The next day, matters such as cybersecurity, drug trafficking, women’s safety and border management will be discussed.

‘Chintan’ is planned on issues of drug trafficking, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-offenders (NIDAAN) and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The protection of borders and development of border areas will be discussed under the themes of land border management and coastal security.

‘Won’t rest till drug menace eradicated’

Union Home Minister on Wednesday said India had launched a fierce war against drugs and the Centre ‘has no plans to rest until the menace is eradicated’

Addressing a meet on drug trafficking in Gandhinagar, Shah said the battle started in 2019 and the Centre had adopted a goal-driven approach

Noting that the NCB has decided to destroy at least 75,000 kg of seized drugs in 75 days, he said target was achieved well in advance

On agenda

The leaders will take up issues relating to cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, women’s safety, coastal security and other security matters.

Shah to preside

The two-day event will be held in Haryana’s Faridabad city

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the function

The PM to address leaders via videoconferencing on Oct 28

#amit shah #faridabad