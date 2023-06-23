Micron to invest $825 million in Guj chip facility

New Delhi, June 22
The US-based Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, today announced plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India.
The project will come up in two phases and will entail an investment of $2.75 billion (Rs 16,600 crore). India will make the majority funding, while Micron will bring in the technology and reduce dependence on foreign sources.
Micron will invest $825 million (Rs 6,600 crore), the US company said, adding “Micron will receive 50% support for the project cost from the Indian government and incentives representing 20% of the project cost from Gujarat”.
