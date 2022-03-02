Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that Zain Nadella, son of company CEO Satya Nadella, has died. He was 26 and had been born with cerebral palsy.

"Zain has passed away. The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family," a spokesperson of the tech giant said.

Nadella’s son was born on August 13, 1996, after his wife Anu, during her thirty-sixth week of pregnancy, noticed that the baby was not moving as in a normal situation. The Microsoft CEO mentioned in a blog in 2017 that Zain did not cry at the time of birth. He also wrote that being a father to a son with special needs helped him better understand the journey of people with disabilities. Condolence messages poured in on social media platforms and many took to Twitter to mourn the demise. Several Indian political leaders also extended their condolences to the Nadella family. —