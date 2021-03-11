Miffed, BJP holds protests in Patna

New Delhi, August 10
The BJP staged protests in Patna ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Top BJP leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nityanand Rai, Sushil Modi and Mangal Pandey, claimed he had lost support by joining hands with the “most corrupt” party.
“It’s good riddance,” they claimed. Contrary to the buzz, the BJP leaders said that “no one, least of all Union Home Minister Amit Shah, contacted Nitish or tried to stop him,” dismissing charges the BJP had tried to split the JD(U) like the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. “Nitish has insulted the people’s verdict and pushed Bihar into darkness and uncertainty”, claimed Prasad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...