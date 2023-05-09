MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, 3 civilians killed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan around 9.45 am today. The pilot ejected and sustained injuries, but the wreckage of the plane killed three civilians on the ground.

The aircraft had taken off from the IAF base at Suratgarh in Rajasthan.

“The aircraft wreckage fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh district, leading to the loss of three lives,” the IAF said, adding that it regretted the loss of lives and offered its condolences to the bereaved families.

A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The aircraft had got airborne for a routine operational training sortie from Suratgarh. Soon, the pilot experienced an on-board emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per the existing procedures. Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process. The pilot was recovered around 25 km northeast of the Suratgarh base, the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF has three squadrons (16 planes in each) of MiG-21. These have to be phased out in 2025 and are flying an extended life cycle.