MiG-21 squadron that hit Pak in '19 retires today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

The Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter squadron at Srinagar that participated in the Kargil operation and was also locked in a duel with Pakistani forces in February 2019 will retire its MiG-21 jets tomorrow.

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who was hit during the duel over Nowshera in J&K and landed inside Pakistan, was part of the 51 Squadron, known as ‘Swordarms’.

Raised in Chandigarh on February 1, 1985, the squadron moved to its present location Srinagar on May 1, 1986. “It will be number plated tomorrow,” an IAF official said, explaining that the squadron would be revived once new jets arrived.

After the retirement of MiG-21 jets from Srinagar, the IAF will be left with three MiG-21 squadrons, which are anyway flying on extended life. During its nearly 38 years of existence, the 51 Squadron has had a proud history. Operation Brasstacks in 1987 tested its preparedness as pilots carried out an intensive valley flying from both Srinagar and Awantipora.

During the Kargil campaign in 1999, the squadron flew 194 sorties and offensive missions at Point 5140 and Tololing in the first two days of the operation.