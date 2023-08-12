Migrant worker arrested in Bengaluru for killing woman after rape attempt

IANS

Bengaluru, August 12

A migrant worker from Odisha has been arrested in Bengaluru for trying to rape a woman and then killing her, police said on Saturday.

The police identified the 21-year-old victim as Mahananda, a resident of Laxmisagar locality, while the accused is named Krishnachand Seti.

Mahananda, who originally hailed from Kalaburagi and worked at a petrol bunk in Laxmisagar, was found dead in front of her house on Friday. She lived with her sister who also works at the same petrol bunk.

The accused lived in the neighbouring house and worked as a security guard in the tech park.

According to the police, Mahananda did not go to work on Thursday and remained at home. Later in the night, when she came out of the house briefly, the accused who was tracking her movements, dragged her into his house and tried to rape her.

The victim resisted him and tried to scream seeking help, but Krishnachand closed her mouth with one hand and strangled her with the other. Mahananda died of suffocation.

The police said that after the murder, the accused wrapped the body in a bedsheet and kept it in a corner of his house.

At about 5.30 am the next day, he dumped the body in front of her house. Later, when people gathered, the accused also stood among the crowd, expressing shock over the incident.

The police, however, suspected his role after he failed to give convincing answers in the preliminary questioning and confessed to the crime later.