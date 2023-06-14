Imphal, June 14
Nine villagers were killed and 25 others injured when suspected militants attacked Khamelock village in Imphal East district and fired indiscriminately, police said on Wednesday.
Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11.
A police official said heavily armed militants attacked Khamelock village on Tuesday night and fired on the villagers from automatic weapons killing nine people on the spot and injuring 25 others.
The victims were either sleeping or had just finished their dinner when the extremists rained bullets from their sophisticated arms. The injured were immediately taken to various hospitals.
Death toll is likely to increase as the condition of several of the wounded is stated to be critical.
Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji arrested after ED raids his premises, breaks down at hospital
ED took the DMK leader for questioning in an alleged money l...
In fresh violence in Manipur, militants kill 9, injure 25
Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11
Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested
DGP tweets to this effect
Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat
The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on ...
Supreme Court should have monitored probe into women wrestlers' complaints, says former SC Judge
Justice Madan B Lokur also critical of Delhi Police’s handli...