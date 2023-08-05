Military Heritage Tourism to kick off on August 12

New Delhi, August 4
To acquaint the people with India’s rich military heritage and border areas, the United Services Institution of India (USI), has decided to kick-off Military Heritage Tourism. The USI, the country’s national and defence services thinktank, said the inaugural Military Heritage Guided Tour at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district, would be kicked off on August 12.
Maj Gen PK Goswami, deputy director general, USI, said: “A substantial number of domestic and foreign tourists have a keen desire to commemorate our nation’s military triumphs and historic events. Military heritage tourism will captivate individuals intrigued by history, military affairs, and cultural heritage. It will serve as a heartfelt attraction for veterans and their families, nurturing their emotional connection to these hallowed grounds.”
