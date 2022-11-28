Min: Jagannath Express to be on track next year

New Delhi, November 27
The Railways will run Jagannath Express on the lines of Ramayana Express, which was started to facilitate pilgrimage of places associated with Lord Rama during Navratri in 2020.
“Jagannath Express will be introduced during the Rath Yatra festival in Puri to showcase Odisha’s rich culture, art, tradition and cuisine,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Puri is famous for the 12th-century temple of Lord Jagannath. The minister also announced that the semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains would also be launched in Odisha soon.
