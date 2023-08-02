Minerals & biological diversity Bills passed

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, that aims to provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals. In Rajya Sabha, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was approved by voice vote. TNS

Custodial deaths highest in Gujarat

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that in the last five years, highest number of custodial deaths had been reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra. TNS

