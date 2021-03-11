Minister lists efforts to boost social security

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted Union Government’s welfare measures for workers, including increasing the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, at the plenary session of the ongoing International Labour Conference of the International Labour Organisation at Geneva.

Participating in the session, Yadav homed in on measures taken to advance workers’ welfare and social security, especially during the turbulent Covid pandemic times.

He said database of over 280 million workers had already been created. About 3.2 million vendors were provided collateral free loans to help them under Swanidhi scheme.