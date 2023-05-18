Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

New Delhi, May 18
Hours after shifting Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry, the Centre on Thursday moved Minister of State Prof S P Baghel to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
This was necessitated after Arjun Ram Meghwal was made the Minister of State with Independent charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice.
According to convention, a ministry headed by a Minister of State with independent charge does not have a deputy.
“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct that Prof SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice,” a President House statement said.
