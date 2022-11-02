Minister Satyendra Jain extorted Rs 10 crore from me: Conman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, alleged he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore to arrested AAP minister Satyendra Jain as “protection money”, an allegation that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed “fictitious”.

AAP calls it fictitious The allegation is fictitious. It is an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Miniser

Likening conman Chandrasekhar with former AAP member Kumar Vishwas, the Delhi Chief Minister said the allegation ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections was as “fictitious” as the “Khalistani link” charge ahead of the Punjab polls.

“It is an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat,” he said.

However, the BJP slammed the AAP, claiming that the Kejriwal-led government and its ministers had “conned a conman”. Party’s spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged the AAP did “a thuggery with a thug”.

In his letter, Chandrasekhar, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, said he had known Jain since 2015. He also alleged he had been receiving threats and was under pressure from the minister and Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Prisons, Delhi.

Chandrashekhar also sought direction to the investigating agency to file a case on his complaint.

