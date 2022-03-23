Minister: Yamuna to be cleaned by '23

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

Advancing the deadline for the cleaning of the Yamuna in Delhi, Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the river would be cleaned by December 2023 and not 2025.

All wastewater in Delhi would be tapped in six months and all areas be linked to the sewer network in 15 months, he said at a virtual session organised by Assocham.

“All drains will be completely cleaned... I am confident,” he said. —