Ministry busts six YouTube channels peddling fake news

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

The Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has busted six YouTube channels “working in a coordinated manner and spreading false information in India”.

The FCU released six Twitter threads having over 100 fact checks to counter the fake news spread by these channels. This is the second such action by the unit.

The YouTube channels were found to be operating as part of a coordinated disinformation network, had nearly 20 lakh subscribers and their videos have been watched over 51 crore times. The channels spread fake news about elections, SC and Parliament proceedings, and Centre’s functioning. They made false claims regarding ban on EVMs and attributed false statements to constitutional functionaries.

